Trump Campaign announces details of Oshkosh visit

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Trump Campaign has made it official. The president will visit Oshkosh Monday.

The Trump Campaign says President Donald Trump will “deliver remarks on Joe Biden’s failures on Jobs and the Economy.”

The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday at Basler Flight Service in Oshkosh. That’s located at Wittman Airport. The president will also travel to Mankato, Minnesota, and Yuma, Arizona, on that day.

The campaign did not release information on tickets for these events. This story will be updated when that information is released.

The president's visit comes on the same day as the start of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

A recent Marquette University Law School Poll showed Democrat Joe Biden with a 50-44 percent lead over Trump in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.