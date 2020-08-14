Advertisement

UW doctors warn against large gatherings outside

(WLBT)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials at UW say large outdoor gatherings are a major concern when it comes to the spread of coronavirus. Being outside reduces your risk of contracting the virus but there’s still a chance you can become infected.

“Coughing, sneezing, laughing, eating, and drinking -- there are ways that those droplets spread so keeping that physical distancing is really important and if people aren’t able to physical distance, (they should) still wear a face covering,” said Dr. Matt Anderson with UW Health.

Doctors say very few activities completely risk-free and you should keep gatherings small. Doctors say large gatherings like parties and concerts are the perfect environment for coronavirus to spread.

“A camping trip where you are staying in your tent and someone else is in theirs as well and you are physically distancing but you’re still together can still be a positive experience,” said Dr. Anderson.

If you're inside, wear a mask. If you're outside, keep your distance and wash your hands. Remember -- the larger the gathering, the higher the risk.

“We all want to get back to normal as soon as possible or some version of a new normal so the more we are able to follow the precautions, physically distancing, the better we can do at getting this under control and the sooner we can get back to doing some more of those things in the future,” said Dr. Anderson.

