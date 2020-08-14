Advertisement

Vice-President Mike Pence to visit Walworth Co. next week

The trip comes on the third night of the DNC
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Farmers & Ranchers for Trump Coalitions launch, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Farmers & Ranchers for Trump Coalitions launch, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vice-President Mike Pence will head to Walworth County next Wednesday, his office announced Friday.

His trip comes on the third night of the Democratic National Convention, which was originally supposed to take place less than 60 miles away at Fiserv Arena, before being transitioned to a mostly virtual event because of the pandemic. Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to to be the keynote speaker that night.

According to a statement from the Vice-President’s Office, Pence will head to Darien, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, August 19, where he plans to highlight President Donald Trump’s record on jobs and trade policies.

The announcement did not detail where in Darien the Vice-President would be or at what time. It did note Pence expected to be back in Washington, D.C., that night.

It expects to fill out the details soon.

