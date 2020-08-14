Advertisement

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra to perform two “Concerts on the Square”

The performance will be live streamed to create a “concert-like” experience for viewers and listeners.
Concerts on the Square officially kicked off Wednesday.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (WCO) will host two “Concerts on the Square” at Breese Stevens Field, where they’ll broadcast the performance free.

The concerts are set to take place Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. According to a news release, WCO will allow a maximum of 25 people at Breese, but the primary focus will be on broadcasting the performance to create a “concert-like” experience for viewers and listeners.

“Since the pandemic hit we’ve looked for new, creative ways to share the WCO’s music and to live up to our mission to provide world-class orchestral performances for as many Wisconsinites as possible,” said Joe Loehnis, WCO’s CEO. “After looking at every possible option, we determined this was the best way to have our musicians play live for the community. We are thrilled to partner with WORT 89.9 FM and the Madison Mallards to accomplish this vision.”

The two concerts will feature the orchestra live at Breese Stevens. WCO says WORT 89.9 FM will air the concerts, while they will live stream the performances through their website.

Additionally, each performance will be streamed live for drive-in concerts at the Madison Mallards Duck Pond. Tickets can be bought at the Madison Mallards website.

The first concert, “Come Together,” will feature a collaborative performance by WCO and Jeans ‘n Classics. They will perform 18 hits from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, featuring The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, The Who, Prince and more.

The second concert, “For the Greater Groove,” will feature a collaborative performance by WCO and Tracy Silverman on electric violin. They will perform two previously commissioned works from Silverman, along with his world premiere of For the Greater Groove.

The WCO leaders worked with county health officials, musicians and experts in the orchestra field to develop a safety plan that goes above and beyond current outdoor gathering guidelines in Dane County, Loehnis said.

The WCO says musicians will be socially distanced six to 12 feet, depending on instrument. Each of the musicians will be screened before performances and all will have personal protective equipment and plexiglass shields. All rehearsals will be held outside.

