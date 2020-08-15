Advertisement

Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week to be held in Sept.

Six local restaurants will feature a specially priced lunch and dinner menu
(KKTV)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 15, 2020
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Geronimo Hospitality Group announced Friday that the first ever Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week is set to take place Sept. 8 though Sept. 13. at various restaurants throughout the city.

According to a news release, six local restaurants will feature a specially priced lunch and dinner menu. Menu prices range from $12 to $35 a meal, depending on the restaurant. 

“Wildly popular in cities throughout the country, restaurant weeks are built to connect diners with new restaurants and unique culinary experiences close to home,” said Jeff Whiteman, COO of Geronimo Hospitality Group. “Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week is a great opportunity to taste your way through some of the outstanding locally owned restaurants here in Beloit.”

The restaurants participating include Bessie’s Diner, Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar, Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, Standard Tavern at Beloit Club, Truk’t and Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian.

