Candlelight Vigil held for 11-year-old shooting victim, Anisa Scott

The gathering comes after the MPD announced 2 arrests have been made in connection to the shooting
Anisa Scott
Anisa Scott(Boys and Girls Club of Dane Co.)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A candlelight vigil is held Friday night at Cannery Square, Sun Prairie for 11-year-old shooting victim, Anisa Scott.

The gathering comes after the Madison Police Department announced 2 arrests have been made in connection to her death in a Friday afternoon news conference.

Nineteen-year-old Perion Carreon and Andre Brown, 16, are both accused of first-degree homicide and attempted first degree intentional homicide, Acting Chief Vic Wahl said in the news conference. Both individuals are being held in Dane County jail.

The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, as people in two vehicles started firing at each other as they headed down East Washington Avenue. Investigators say Anisa was shot in the head near the Lexington Avenue intersection. Madison police believe the suspects intended to shoot the driver of the vehicle Anisa was in.

Anisa was transported to the hospital and, according to her great-grandmother, pulled through her surgery and was placed in a medically-induced coma.

Family members of Anisa announced Wednesday that she would be taken off life support Thursday at 11:11 a.m. The family chose this time because she was injured on Aug. 11, and she was 11 years old.

MPD says they are still investigating and will continue to help with the prosecution.

“It’s hard to take anything positive out of a tragedy like this... I think the only silver lining is hopefully it provides a step in the healing process for the family.” Wahl said in the news conference. “Hopefully it provides them a sense of justice. Having these guys off the street, it prevents them from engaging in continued violence and victimizing additional people.”

A fundraiser was created by an organizer on Facebook in an effort to raise money to support Anisa’s family during this difficult time.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

