Isolated shower possible Sunday

Partly to mostly sunny skies otherwise.
Madison
Madison(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold front is pushing out of the area and that will take most of the rain with it. There is still the chance of an isolated shower through Sunday, but most places will remain dry. Humidity will start to push out as cooler more comfortable conditions move back in.

Highs through the first half of the week will be into the upper 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies. We will track our next weathermaker by the second half of the week. This will push temperatures back into the 80s with a chance of showers and storms.

