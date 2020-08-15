Advertisement

Kenosha officer wounded in shootout released from hospital

The Kenosha News reports that the suspect, Jonathan Massey, was arrested Tuesday in Gary, Indiana.
(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say a Kenosha police officer wounded in a shootout last week while investigating a vehicle break-in has been released from a hospital.

A release by the Wisconsin Department of Justice identified the officer as Justin Pruett, who has been with the Kenosha police force for two years. He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The Kenosha News reports that the suspect, Jonathan Massey, was arrested Tuesday in Gary, Indiana. The 29-year-old Massey waived extradition during a court hearing Friday morning and is expected to be returned to Kenosha within 14 days to face charges.

