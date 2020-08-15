Advertisement

Man convicted in killings ordered to mental health facility

Brown County jurors found the 30-year-old man guilty of fatally beating his ex-girlfriend and stabbing her daughter
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- A jury that found a Green Bay-area man guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother determined that he should be committed to a mental health facility and not serve prison time.

Brown County jurors on Wednesday found 30-year-old Jacob Cayer guilty of fatally beating Heesun “Sunny” Teague and stabbing her adult daughter, Sabrina Teague, in June 2016. He was also found guilty of attempted first-degree homicide for attacking Sabrina Teague’s boyfriend, Joel Kennedy.

WLUK-TV reports that a psychiatrist hired by prosecutors testified Thursday that Cayer suffers from a mental disease, and shouldn’t be criminally liable for his actions,

