Man wields machete against Walworth Co. authorities

ELKHORN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a domestic disturbance call on Monday, and were confronted by a man making threats and wielding a machete.

According to a news release, the agency received a call from a woman around 6:30 p.m claiming a domestic disturbance involving her husband in the Town of Sugar Creek.

Responding deputies say the man was armed with a machete on the deck of the residence. The man was allegedly making suicidal statements and was threatening law enforcement.

Authorities say the man refused to drop his weapon, and stabbed the deck several times. The man allegedly said the only way the confrontation was going to end was by “letting him go free or law enforcement killing him.”

A foam baton and a taser were eventually used by authorities to apprehend the man.

The suspect was transported for medical evaluation unrelated to the actions of the deputies, authorities say. He will be facing charges of domestic abuse and resisting arrest with the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.