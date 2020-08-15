Morning rain chances turn to sunshine this afternoon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front is pushing through the area this morning. This front will keep a chance of rain and a few storms in the forecast through midday. The cold front will clear the area this afternoon and take today’s rain and storm chances with it. Expect increasing sunshine and pleasant summer weather this afternoon. High temperatures will only be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees today. Plus, our humidity levels will drop throughout the day. The dew point temperature will go from the mid 60s this morning to the upper 50s this afternoon.

Saturday's Backyard Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

A few clouds will be around overnight. Overall, tonight is going to be quiet and refreshing. Most places will bottom out in the 50s area wide. Tonight will be a good night to turn off the A/C and crack open your windows.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday will be the warmer half of the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Even though it’s not likely, a stray shower or storm will be possible Sunday. Most of the area will stay dry, though. Odds are your going to need your sunglasses and sunscreen over an umbrella.

This stretch of pleasant summer weather will likely continue through most of next week. The first half of the work week doesn’t look too hot or humid. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. High temperatures will likely warm back up above 80 degrees by the end of next week. Overall, next week looks sunny and dry. There could be a slight chance of showers and storms towards the middle and end of next week.

Long stretch of pleasant summer weather ahead (WMTV NBC15)

