MPD: Armed man arrested on State Street

The incident occurred at the 500 block of State Street around 10 p.m
State Street businesses have a long road to recovery after coronavirus closures and unrest.
State Street businesses have a long road to recovery after coronavirus closures and unrest.(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say they responded to State Street after receiving a call that an armed man was making threats to another individual Friday night.

The incident occurred at the 500 block of State Street around 10 p.m. Once officers arrived on the scene, they were able to identify the suspect as Mario Chandler.

According to a MPD incident report, Chandler had a loaded handgun concealed on him. Chandler was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, a probation hold, and several other charges.

