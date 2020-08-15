MPD: Man arrested for illegally carrying a gun on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a man on Madison’s east side Friday night for illegally carrying a gun.

According to a MPD incident report, police were called to the intersection East Washington Avenue and North Marquette for a man with a gun. Responding officers were able to locate the man who allegedly had an extended handgun magazine in his pocket and a handgun in his waistband.

Police determined the man was not a valid concealed carry weapon holder. The weapon was taken by police and the man was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

