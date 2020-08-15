Advertisement

New Grant Co. COVID-19 testing site announced

Testing at the site is free, no appointment required, and individuals do not need to be a resident of Grant County to be tested.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new COVID-19 testing site will be available in Grant County at Hazel Green Recreation Park beginning Friday, Aug. 21.

According to a news release, the testing site will be open from 10 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Individuals who wish to be tested are instructed to follow signs at the park entrance located at Highway 80 and Recreation drive in Hazel Green.

Testing at the site is free, no appointment required, and individuals do not need to be a resident of Grant County to be tested.

Those who are aged between five and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian authorized to give consent for the COVID-19 test on their behalf.

