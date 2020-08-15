New Milestone Democratic School set to open Sept. 3

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milestone Democratic School announced Saturday that they will be opening this Fall, Sept. 3, and are now accepting applications.

According to their website, the school is planning to start the school year with personalized remote learning. Students will still be able to meet in person with advisors, but majority of learning will be done at home.

The school is a non-profit, free, public, independent charter school, according to a news release. Milestone Democratic School says it was designed and created by youth, primarily youth of color.

Over the last two years, a group of student volunteers dedicated their time to “build a school that spoke to the needs of the underserved” in Madison.

“In Madison and across the country, youth of color, of differing sexual orientations and identities, immigrants, or youth with (dis)abilities, can have the experience that school is not meant for them. This is especially true for youth of color,” the school indicates in the press release. “Suspended and disciplined at higher rates, identified with deficit when not conforming to a system designed to subvert and assimilate, schools become not a place of safety and learning but a representation of the world designed with the message, ‘you don’t fit here.‘”

The school says they aim to provide a place of refuge, where students of all backgrounds feel empowered, in control and safe.

More information can be found here.

