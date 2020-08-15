Advertisement

New Milestone Democratic School set to open Sept. 3

Over the last two years, a group of student volunteers dedicated their time to “build a school that spoke to the needs of the underserved"
Milestone Democratic School
Milestone Democratic School(Milestone Democratic School)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milestone Democratic School announced Saturday that they will be opening this Fall, Sept. 3, and are now accepting applications.

According to their website, the school is planning to start the school year with personalized remote learning. Students will still be able to meet in person with advisors, but majority of learning will be done at home.

The school is a non-profit, free, public, independent charter school, according to a news release. Milestone Democratic School says it was designed and created by youth, primarily youth of color.

Over the last two years, a group of student volunteers dedicated their time to “build a school that spoke to the needs of the underserved” in Madison.

“In Madison and across the country, youth of color, of differing sexual orientations and identities, immigrants, or youth with (dis)abilities, can have the experience that school is not meant for them. This is especially true for youth of color,” the school indicates in the press release. “Suspended and disciplined at higher rates, identified with deficit when not conforming to a system designed to subvert and assimilate, schools become not a place of safety and learning but a representation of the world designed with the message, ‘you don’t fit here.‘”

The school says they aim to provide a place of refuge, where students of all backgrounds feel empowered, in control and safe.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Magnet Fishing

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Jefferson County Magnet Fishing Group Finds

Crime

MPD: Man arrested for illegally carrying a gun on Madison’s east side

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police arrested a man on Madison’s east side Friday night for illegally carrying a gun. According to a MPD incident report, police were called to the intersection East Washington Avenue and North Marquette for a man with a gun.

Crime

MPD: Armed man arrested on State Street

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say they responded to State Street after receiving a call that an armed man was making threats to another individual Friday night.

News

Epic Systems announces epic shakeup for four departments

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

Toddler found riding in car that flipped while fleeing police

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Red Cross readying to help 20 people after residential fire

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Candlelight Vigil held for 11-year-old shooting victim, Anisa Scott

Updated: 12 hours ago

Back To School

WIAA opens door to playing fall sports in the spring

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The WIAA has signed off on another way for high schools and their conferences to cancel their fall seasons, yet still give student-athletes a chance to play later in the year.

Crime

Kenosha officer wounded in shootout released from hospital

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a Kenosha police officer wounded in a shootout last week while investigating a vehicle break-in has been released from a hospital. A release by the Wisconsin Department of Justice identified the officer as Justin Pruett, who has been with the Kenosha police force for two years.

Crime

Man wields machete against Walworth Co. authorities

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a domestic disturbance call on Monday, and were confronted by a man making threats and wielding a machete. According to a news release, the agency received a call from a woman around 6:30 p.m claiming a domestic disturbance involving her husband in the Town of Sugar Creek.