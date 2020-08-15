Advertisement

Portland police declare unlawful assembly amid protests

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:56 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night and ordered protesters to leave, saying people were throwing things at officers.

Anyone ignoring the order could face arrest or crowd control methods such as tear gas, police said. Police have been targeted with “paint bombs and other projectiles,” according to authorities.

Demonstrations, often violent, have happened nightly in Oregon's biggest city for more than two months following the killing of George Floyd. Floyd, a black man, died in Minneapolis after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck.

Wednesday night and early Thursday morning authorities say protesters set a fire and exploded commercial grade fireworks outside the downtown federal courthouse. Several officers were injured and two people were arrested.

The protests in Portland last month outside the federal courthouse saw demonstrators clashing nightly with federal agents dispatched to the city to protect the facility.

The demonstrations dwindled after a drawdown of the agents, who were replaced by Oregon state troopers. But protests turned violent over the last week, mostly near a police union headquarters building miles from the federal courthouse.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Portland police declare unlawful assembly amid protests

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night and ordered protesters to leave, saying people were throwing things at officers.

National

Tropical Storm Josephine closer to land, Kyle moving away

Updated: 3 hours ago
Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England, packing winds near gale force but with no major population centers in its projected path.

News

Epic Systems announces epic shakeup for four departments

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Toddler found riding in car that flipped while fleeing police

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Red Cross readying to help 20 people after residential fire

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Candlelight Vigil held for 11-year-old shooting victim, Anisa Scott

Updated: 3 hours ago

Back To School

WIAA opens door to playing fall sports in the spring

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The WIAA has signed off on another way for high schools and their conferences to cancel their fall seasons, yet still give student-athletes a chance to play later in the year.

Crime

Kenosha officer wounded in shootout released from hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a Kenosha police officer wounded in a shootout last week while investigating a vehicle break-in has been released from a hospital. A release by the Wisconsin Department of Justice identified the officer as Justin Pruett, who has been with the Kenosha police force for two years.

National

More than $425K raised for 5-year-old boy fatally shot at point-blank range in N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago
More than $425,000 has been raised for a 5-year-old boy who was fatally shot at point-blank range in North Carolina.

Crime

Man wields machete against Walworth Co. authorities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a domestic disturbance call on Monday, and were confronted by a man making threats and wielding a machete. According to a news release, the agency received a call from a woman around 6:30 p.m claiming a domestic disturbance involving her husband in the Town of Sugar Creek.