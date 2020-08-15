Unity march planned for 11-year-old shooting victim, Anisa Scott

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The funeral for 11-year-old shooting victim, Anisa Scott, is set for Saturday, Aug. 22.

The event is set to begin at 11 a.m at the State Capitol. Details provided by Michael Johnson to NBC15 revealed the event, Celebration of Life, will begin as a unity march starting at Pickney Street and East Washington Avenue.

The private funeral will take place at 12 p.m at Breese Stevens Field, and will be live streamed for the public. A public viewing will immediately follow the funeral with 50 guests allowed at a time.

The announcement comes a day after MPD announced two individuals were arrested in connection to her death. A candlelight vigil was held Friday night at Cannery Square in Sun Prairie to honor the victim’s memory.

“I love you Anisa, and we’ll never let your memory die, ever.”

The CEO of a Madison-based recruiting firm has donated $10,000 to help pay the funeral expenses. According to Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane Co., Concero CEO Amy Arenz reached out to the agency and offered the donation “so Anisa will have the home going celebration she deserves.”

Anisa suffered a serious head injury in the shooting, which happened Tuesday along E. Washington Ave., near Lexington Ave. She was taken into surgery before being placed in a medically-induced coma that day. Her family announced Wednesday evening that she would be taken off life support at 11:11 a.m. the next morning.

A fundraiser was created by an organizer on Facebook in an effort to raise money to support Anisa’s family during this difficult time.

