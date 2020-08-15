Advertisement

Wauwatosa police arrest 2 protesters, leading to standoffs

Jennifer Connell, 38, was charged with neglect of a dependent in the January death of her 26-day-old son, Julian Connell.
Jennifer Connell, 38, was charged with neglect of a dependent in the January death of her 26-day-old son, Julian Connell.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) -The Wauwatosa Police Department in Wisconsin arrested two protesters, setting off tense exchanges between officers and demonstrators calling for the firing of an officer.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports about 100 people were marching through a residential neighborhood in Wauwatosa to call for the firing of Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah.

He has shot and killed three people in the line of duty over the past five years. Police pulled a protester from his bike and tackled him, leading protesters to gather around squad cars and call for the man’s release.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases drop below 900 again on Saturday

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to the Department of Health Services, new Wisconsin COVID-19 cases dropped below 900 for the 5th time this week.

News

Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week to be held in Sept.

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Geronimo Hospitality Group announced Friday that the first ever Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week is set to take place Sept. 8 though Sept. 13. at various restaurants throughout the city.

Crime

Unity march planned for 11-year-old shooting victim, Anisa Scott

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The funeral for 11-year-old shooting victim, Anisa Scott, is set for Saturday, Aug. 22. The event is set to begin at 11 a.m at the State Capitol.

News

New Grant Co. COVID-19 testing site announced

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A new COVID-19 testing site will be available in Grant County at Hazel Green Recreation Park beginning Friday, Aug. 21. According to a news release, the testing site will be open from 10 a.m to 5:30 p.m.

Latest News

News

New Milestone Democratic School set to open Sept. 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Milestone Democratic School announced Saturday that they will be opening this Fall, Sept. 3, and are now accepting applications. According to their website, the school is planning to start the school year with personalized remote learning. Students will still be able to meet in person with advisors, but majority of learning will be done at home.

Magnet Fishing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Jefferson County Magnet Fishing Group Finds

Crime

MPD: Man arrested for illegally carrying a gun on Madison’s east side

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police arrested a man on Madison’s east side Friday night for illegally carrying a gun. According to a MPD incident report, police were called to the intersection East Washington Avenue and North Marquette for a man with a gun.

Crime

MPD: Armed man arrested on State Street

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say they responded to State Street after receiving a call that an armed man was making threats to another individual Friday night.

News

Epic Systems announces epic shakeup for four departments

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Toddler found riding in car that flipped while fleeing police

Updated: 16 hours ago