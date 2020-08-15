WisDOT seeks public input for Highway Improvement Project, Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is seeking public input on alternatives for the improvement of Wisconsin Highway 33 in Baraboo and West Baraboo.

A virtual public presentation detailing the project is available here. According to a WisDOT news release, the project is scheduled for construction in 2024. The plan includes replacing the existing roadway between West Mulberry Street in the Village of West Baraboo and Taft Avenue in the City of Baraboo.

Additionally, water and sanitary facilities will be replaced during the proposed project.

WisDOT says comments received from the public prior to Sept. 3, 2020 will be included in the environmental document. A comment form is provided on the website.

Additional public involvement meetings are scheduled for 2021 and 2022.

