Eric Trump to visit Milwaukee on Tuesday

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Trump campaign has announced the President’s son will be visiting Milwaukee this week.

According to the announcement, Eric Trump’s visit will include a stop at the Milwaukee Police Association at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The campaign says the visit will highlight President Trump’s ’unwavering support for the nation’s heroic law enforcement’, and also highlight a recent endorsement from the International Union of Police Association.

The visit comes a day after President Trump will be in Oshkosh, and Vice President Pence will visit Darien, Wisconsin on Wednesday.

The visit by Eric Trump, as well as the White House visits, coincide with the Democratic National Convention being held in Milwaukee this week.

Biden is expected to accept the party’s nomination for president on Thursday, Aug. 20. He will not travel to Milwaukee to do so, opting to make a virtual convention speech.

A recent Marquette University Law School Poll shows Democrat Joe Biden with a 49-44 percent lead over Trump in Wisconsin. The race is particularly divided in the Green Bay-Appleton area, according to pollsters. Biden leads 50-45 percent in the Fox Cities area.

