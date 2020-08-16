Advertisement

’It feels like I’m in a third world nation’: Pleas of help come from Cedar Rapids complex

By Michael OBrien
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On the southwest side of Cedar Rapids, there’s a community of refugees that have now been displaced from their homes due to Monday’s derecho.

“It feels like I’m in a third world nation, this to me seems as if its our version of Katrina minus the deaths,” said Kelly McMahon, a kindergarten teacher at Hoover. She said that she didn’t think twice about coming to help as some of her students were affected by the damage.

“This is part of the work that we do, as a community school at Hoover is to help our community out as needed,” she added.

McMahon was one of dozens of volunteers on Saturday that came to provide food, water, and an extra hand of help. She says that’s not enough.

“This is people living in apartments with no roofs, no front walls, the fronts of the patios off, wires just hanging down, trying to put tents up on top of rubble,” she said. “Five days in, where in the world is our government helping us out?”

The damage is consistent through the complex’s half-dozen buildings. Roofs are torn off and sitting on the ground with sharp nails sticking out and pointing up. Due to the structures being deemed uninhabitable, residents have set up tents and have been staying in them overnight since Monday.

“I’m from Africa,” one resident said. “My English {is} no good, too much people sleeping here outside. No good, no good. Everyday, everyday.”

Residents say that about 85% of the people who lived in the complex don’t speak English.

“Most of them they are a community, like people from Central Africa, Burundi, Congo,”

The language barrier makes it harder for residents to know where or how to seek assistance.

“Its hard for them to even ask for help cause of communication so you don’t know what they need exactly.”

Since Monday, residents have taken donated food and cooked for each other in the parking lot while also relying on various local non-profits who bring necessary supplies. Many are scared to leave, having to restart their lives from zero.

“They are not from here right?” said Michael Ilunga, who was at the complex helping clean up. “They are from other countries so everything they have is what you see over here, they don’t have families around they can call.”

During the day, there are children playing optimistically while the adults are left to wonder when more help will come.

“We need to be able to call out our leaders and ask them where are you at this point, at this time,” said Nancy Mwirotsi, who drove in from Des Moines to help. “They need to be here to see this because this is Iowa, you know Iowa Nice? We have people who don’t have houses and were not talking about one, two, three. We’re talking about hundreds of families that will probably be sleeping in their cars.”

On Saturday, emergency officials said that vans would be arriving to transport people to shelters.

“These people should’ve been in shelters on Monday night,” McMahon said. “Why is it now Saturday night and we’re finally getting them into shelters? We should be helping our most vulnerable first and that’s not what were doing.”

“How do we rally people to tell them to come in and help clean up,” Mwirotsi said. “Decency, humanity, these are people. They might not speak the same language as you, they are in this country because some of them are here to seek refuge. I always tell people that America is one of the greatest places, we need to be able to show them that it actually is.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police find OWI suspect hiding in wood line, arrest him for fifth offense

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A Rock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested a 40-year-old man Saturday after finding him hiding in a wood line following an intoxicated driving incident on STH 81 near in the intersection of S CTH H.

News

Making a Difference: Magnet fishing helping to clean up Rock River

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Jefferson County Magnet Fishing Group is helping to retrieve trash from the river using a high powered magnet.

VOD Recordings

Anisa Scott Celebration of Life to be held Aug. 22

Updated: 11 hours ago
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

News

WisDOT seeks public input for Highway Improvement Project, Baraboo

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is seeking public input on alternatives for the improvement of Wisconsin Highway 33 in Baraboo and West Baraboo.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases drop below 900 again on Saturday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to the Department of Health Services, new Wisconsin COVID-19 cases dropped below 900 for the 5th time this week.

News

Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week to be held in Sept.

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Geronimo Hospitality Group announced Friday that the first ever Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week is set to take place Sept. 8 though Sept. 13. at various restaurants throughout the city.

Crime

Wauwatosa police arrest 2 protesters, leading to standoffs

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wauwatosa Police Department in Wisconsin arrested two protesters, setting off tense exchanges between officers and demonstrators calling for the firing of an officer.

Crime

Unity March planned for 11-year-old shooting victim, Anisa Scott

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The funeral for 11-year-old shooting victim, Anisa Scott, is set for Saturday, Aug. 22. The event is set to begin at 11 a.m at the State Capitol.

News

New Grant Co. COVID-19 testing site announced

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A new COVID-19 testing site will be available in Grant County at Hazel Green Recreation Park beginning Friday, Aug. 21. According to a news release, the testing site will be open from 10 a.m to 5:30 p.m.

News

New Milestone Democratic School set to open Sept. 3

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
Milestone Democratic School announced Saturday that they will be opening this Fall, Sept. 3, and are now accepting applications. According to their website, the school is planning to start the school year with personalized remote learning. Students will still be able to meet in person with advisors, but majority of learning will be done at home.