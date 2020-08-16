Advertisement

Law enforcement investigate fatal highway crash

One of the two drivers involved was pronounced dead at the scene

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver is dead after a two vehicle head on crash on Highway 16 Saturday evening, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says.

At 9:28 p.m. law enforcement were informed of the rash. Upon arrival It was observed the crash was completely blocking the lanes of the highway.

The driver of the 2005 Honda was eastbound on Highway 16 and the driver of the 2010 Chevrolet was westbound, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Chevrolet was able to free themselves from the crash and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for about 4 hours while law enforcement investigated. This incident remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says  the names of the drivers are being withheld until the families are notified.

