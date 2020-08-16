Advertisement

Local cancer foundation grants special wish to girl battling leukemia

Milton community and childhood cancer foundation teams up to grant a wish to a 1-year-old girl.
By Brittney Ermon
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A little girl battling leukemia walked away with a brand new camper Saturday after the Milton community teamed up with a childhood cancer foundation to make a family’s wish come true.

Emmy’s Wish Childhood Cancer Foundation worked with community businesses to grant the wish. Blackhawk RV Campground in Milton raised $7,000 and Lakeland RV Center covered the rest of the cost for the camper.

The Olson’s, from Janesville, started Emmy’s Wish after their daughter, Emmy, was diagnosed with cancer at 10 months old and passed away in February of 2019.

“Her prognosis was actually really good. We thought she was going to beat it,” said Emmy’s mom, Tracie Olson.

Olson explained the Blackhawk RV Campground community supported their family through the hard times as Emmy battled cancer. The Olson family applied to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, but Emmy did not qualify because of her age.

“We decided we needed to do something for families like us who needed a little bit of time to make memories,” Olson said.

On Saturday, their latest granted wish went to 1-year-old Addie Jensen, battling leukemia.

“It’s amazing. It’s truly inspiring. You don’t really realize how many people play into something like this,” Addie’s mom, Elizabeth Jensen said.

Now in remission, her family of four will have a new way to create memories and adventure together.

“It will be nice to be a family again and make family memories,” Jensen said. “So hopefully with chemo it will stay away, and she’ll go on to grow up and be a happy kid.”

We did it again, with the support of Emmys Army we granted another wish! This one hits extra close to home because if...

Posted by Emmy's Wish Inc. on Saturday, August 15, 2020

The Jensen’s call Colorado home, but have family ties in Wisconsin. In addition to the camper, they also received a year of free camping at Thousand Trails locations, so they can take their new camper all around the United States.

For information on Emmy’s Foundation, click HERE.

