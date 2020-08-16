Long stretch of pleasant summer weather ahead

Advertisement

Pleasant Summer Weather Ahead
By James Parish
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Sunday morning! An area of showers and storms is dropping south into the area first thing this morning. These showers and storms should continue to dissipate as they move further south. Places northwest of Madison will have the best chance of rain this morning. With cooler, drier air moving in during the overnight, temperatures are in the 50s area wide. You might want to grab a light jacket if you’re going to be out and about first thing this morning. Most places will warm above 60 degrees by 8 a.m.

This afternoon is going to be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. With low humidity, it’s going to feel pleasantly warm. Even though it’s not likely, a stray shower can’t be ruled out. The better chance for an isolated shower, or two, will likely develop just east of the area this afternoon/evening.

Sunday's Mowing Forecast
Sunday's Mowing Forecast(WMTV NBC15)

Tonight is going to be mostly clear and quiet. Overnight lows will range from the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Once again, it’s going to be a good night to turn off the A/C and open your windows.

Refreshing Nights Ahead
Refreshing Nights Ahead(WMTV NBC15)

This stretch of pleasant summer weather will continue through most of the workweek. Highs most days this week will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year. Plus, the overnights will be refreshing, especially Monday and Tuesday nights. This is when temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s almost area wide. This week is also going to feature plenty of sunshine and dry weather. Most places probably won’t even see a drop of rain. There will be a slight chance of rain midweek and again towards next weekend.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs
Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs(WMTV NBC15)

