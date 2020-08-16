Advertisement

Man drowns trying to recover remote control boat

Officers saw the victim go under the water’s surface but did not see him resurface.
Drowning graphic
Drowning graphic(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Wis (AP) -- Police in southeastern Wisconsin say a 28-year-old man has drowned in a pond while trying to recover a remote control boat.

Hartford police were called Saturday afternoon to the downtown mill pond about a man in distress in the water. Officers saw the victim go under the water’s surface but did not see him resurface.

A police officer entered the water to try to find the victim but could not locate him. Crews later pulled the man from the water.

His name was not immediately released. Witnesses say the man had entered the pond to try to recover a remote control boat that was sinking. 

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Percent of positive COVID-19 cases reach 11.2 percent as testing drops

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The percent of positive COVID-19 cases reached 11.2 percent Sunday - the first time the daily percent positive has been above 10 percent in almost a month - according to the Department of Health Services tracker.

News

Eric Trump to visit Milwaukee on Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The campaign says the visit will highlight President Trump’s ’unwavering support for the nation’s heroic law enforcement’, and also highlight a recent endorsement from the International Union of Police Association.

News

Medical Examiner: Cudahy apartment fire kills 1

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office reports one person is dead after an apartment fire in Cudahy.

News

Law enforcement investigate fatal highway crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A driver is dead after a two vehicle head on crash on Highway 16 Saturday evening, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says.

Latest News

News

Neenah Joint School District official dies after being stung by hornets

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
District officials say Andrew Thorson, 38, was stung at his home on August 2, and died on Saturday, August 15.

News

Police find OWI suspect hiding in wood line, arrest him for fifth offense

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A Rock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested a 40-year-old man Saturday after finding him hiding in a wood line following an intoxicated driving incident on STH 81 near in the intersection of S CTH H.

News

Making a Difference: Magnet fishing helping to clean up Rock River

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Jefferson County Magnet Fishing Group is helping to retrieve trash from the river using a high powered magnet.

VOD Recordings

Anisa Scott Celebration of Life to be held Aug. 22

Updated: 18 hours ago
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

News

’It feels like I’m in a third world nation’: Pleas of help come from Cedar Rapids complex

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Michael OBrien
On the southwest side of Cedar Rapids, there’s a community of refugees that have now been displaced from their homes due to Monday’s derecho.

News

WisDOT seeks public input for Highway Improvement Project, Baraboo

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is seeking public input on alternatives for the improvement of Wisconsin Highway 33 in Baraboo and West Baraboo.