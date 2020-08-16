Advertisement

Neenah Joint School District official dies after being stung by hornets

Neenah Joint School District's Dep. Dist. Administrator for Business Services, Andrew Thorson, 38, has died from complications after being stung multiple times by a swarm of hornets at his home.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah Joint School District says one of their own has died from complications after being stung multiple times by a swarm of hornets earlier this month.

District officials say Andrew Thorson, 38, was stung at his home on August 2, and died on Saturday, August 15.

Thorson served as the Deputy District Administrator for Business Services.

Andrew Thorson
Andrew Thorson(Neenah Joint School District)

According to district officials, Thorson helped create a new financial management system, and produced a balanced budget each year of his tenure.

He also helped design the new Neenah High School, and is described by the district as a visionary behind the creation of the district’s $114.9 million referendum, and helped it pass in April.

Officials add he also was a chairperson for the Oshkosh Lourdes Academy Board of Trustees.

The district says he and his wife, Heather, have four daughters, ranging in age from 2 - 11.

Andrew Thorson
Andrew Thorson(Neenah Joint School District)

On Sunday, superintendent Dr. Mary Pfeiffer issued this statement regarding Thorson’s death:

“We are shocked and devastated by Andrew’s passing. He was not only extraordinary in his job, but he was an even more exceptional husband, father and human being. Our hearts ache for Heather, his girls and his entire family. We will continue to do whatever we can to help them through this difficult time for all of us.”

Brian Epley, the Board of Education President, also issued a statement on Thorson’s death:

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Andrew’s entire family. His patience and kindness were abundant, helping whoever asked with a smile. At times he would get deep into minutiae of school finance and you could feel the passion for his work. Andrew’s excellence made life better for everyone around him.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

