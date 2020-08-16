Percent of positive COVID-19 cases reach 11.2 percent as testing drops

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The percent of positive COVID-19 cases reached 11.2 percent Sunday - the first time the daily percent positive has been above 10 percent in almost a month - according to the Department of Health Services tracker.

This increase in the percent of positive cases is expected as only 6,099 tests were performed Sunday. Of those tested, 685 people were positive for COVID-19 while 5,414 were negative.

According to DHS numbers, the seven-day average of newly reported cases remained below 800 for the fifth day in a row.

One new death was recorded.

DHS reports 85,2 percent of COVID-19 patients have recovered but 13.2 percent cases are still active.

Despite the decrease in tests Sunday, daily testing capacity is at 27,898 statewide, with 83 labs currently performing tests and 24 labs planning to test for the virus.

With Sunday’s data accounted for, 65,741 people have tested positive for the coronavirus while nearly 1.1 million people have tested negative.

