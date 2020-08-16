Advertisement

Percent of positive COVID-19 cases reach 11.2 percent as testing drops

One new death was reported
(MGN)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The percent of positive COVID-19 cases reached 11.2 percent Sunday - the first time the daily percent positive has been above 10 percent in almost a month - according to the Department of Health Services tracker.

This increase in the percent of positive cases is expected as only 6,099 tests were performed Sunday. Of those tested, 685 people were positive for COVID-19 while 5,414 were negative.

According to DHS numbers, the seven-day average of newly reported cases remained below 800 for the fifth day in a row.

DHS COVID tracker
DHS COVID tracker(DHS)

One new death was recorded.

DHS reports 85,2 percent of COVID-19 patients have recovered but 13.2 percent cases are still active.

Despite the decrease in tests Sunday, daily testing capacity is at 27,898 statewide, with 83 labs currently performing tests and 24 labs planning to test for the virus.

With Sunday’s data accounted for, 65,741 people have tested positive for the coronavirus while nearly 1.1 million people have tested negative.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Medical Examiner: Cudahy apartment fire kills 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office reports one person is dead after an apartment fire in Cudahy.

News

Law enforcement investigate fatal highway crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A driver is dead after a two vehicle head on crash on Highway 16 Saturday evening, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says.

News

Neenah Joint School District official dies after being stung by hornets

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
District officials say Andrew Thorson, 38, was stung at his home on August 2, and died on Saturday, August 15.

News

Police find OWI suspect hiding in wood line, arrest him for fifth offense

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A Rock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested a 40-year-old man Saturday after finding him hiding in a wood line following an intoxicated driving incident on STH 81 near in the intersection of S CTH H.

Latest News

News

Making a Difference: Magnet fishing helping to clean up Rock River

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Jefferson County Magnet Fishing Group is helping to retrieve trash from the river using a high powered magnet.

VOD Recordings

Anisa Scott Celebration of Life to be held Aug. 22

Updated: 16 hours ago
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

News

’It feels like I’m in a third world nation’: Pleas of help come from Cedar Rapids complex

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Michael OBrien
On the southwest side of Cedar Rapids, there’s a community of refugees that have now been displaced from their homes due to Monday’s derecho.

News

WisDOT seeks public input for Highway Improvement Project, Baraboo

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is seeking public input on alternatives for the improvement of Wisconsin Highway 33 in Baraboo and West Baraboo.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases drop below 900 again on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to the Department of Health Services, new Wisconsin COVID-19 cases dropped below 900 for the 5th time this week.

News

Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week to be held in Sept.

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
Geronimo Hospitality Group announced Friday that the first ever Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week is set to take place Sept. 8 though Sept. 13. at various restaurants throughout the city.