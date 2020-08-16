Pleasant summer weather this week

Advertisement

Pleasant Summer Weather Ahead
By James Parish
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Here’s your First Alert that this week could feature some of the nicest weather so far this summer. It’s not going to be too hot or humid and there is going to be no shortage of sunshine. Hopefully, you’ll be able to spend a lot of time outside.

There is still time to get outside and enjoy the pleasant weather today. Temperatures will drop through the 70s and into the 60s this evening. Even though it’s not likely, there is still a chance of a stray shower or storm this evening, mainly for places northeast of Madison. The best rain and storm chances will likely stay just northeast of the area.

A cold front will pass through late tonight into Monday morning. This front will kick up scattered clouds and maybe a few light rain showers. The best chance for seeing a little light rain or a stray shower will be for places southwest of Madison. With a lack moisture in the atmosphere, anything rain that develops late tonight into Monday morning will likely not be heavy or widespread. Overnight lows will range from the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Overall, Monday is looking like another SUN-sational day! The morning clouds will turn to sunshine by the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year. Plus, the humidity levels will remain rather low.

The coolest night this week will be Monday night. Lows Monday night into Tuesday morning will drop into the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday will be a carbon copy of Monday. If anything, it will be a touch cooler and sunnier.

Temperatures will gradually warm the rest of the week. Highs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 80s. The humidity will also start to creep back up towards the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

Most of the area will not see a drop of rain this week. Right now, it looks Wednesday and the end of the workweek will feature our only rain chances. Those rain chances look low at this time.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

