Police find OWI suspect hiding in wood line, arrest him for fifth offense

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A Rock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested a 40-year-old man Saturday after finding him hiding in a wood line following an intoxicated driving incident on STH 81 near in the intersection of S CTH H.

The Deputy observed a damaged vehicle in a ditch along the north should of the highway around 10:24 p.m. The west bound vehicle had failed to negotiate the sweeping curve to the left, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Witnesses told the Deputy the driver of the vehicle ran into a nearby wood line as soon as the Deputy arrived on the scene.

Travis L. Hawkins of Brodhead was found hiding in some foliage, the Sheriff’s Office says. He showed signs of impairment and admitted he had been drinking alcohol prior to driving.

Hawkins was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated Fifth Offense, which is a felony. He was taken to the Rock County Jail where he will have a court appearance on Monday, Aug. 17.

