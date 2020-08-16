Advertisement

Texas police say 3 officers shot, but in stable condition

Police in a suburb of Austin, Texas, say multiple officers have been shot and a person remains barricaded inside a home.
Police in a suburb of Austin, Texas, say multiple officers have been shot and a person remains barricaded inside a home.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — Police in a suburb of Austin, Texas, say three officers have been shot and a person remains barricaded inside a home.

The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers were responding to a call Sunday at a residence when they were shot.

One person was barricaded inside the home.

Police say the officers are in stable condition at a local hospital.

A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to messages for comment.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott sent his condolences to the injured officers and is seeking justice to those involved.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

