Wisconsin Beef Council: Beef-Stuffed Peppers

It's a flavorful and hearty recipe to make on your grill. Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joined NBC15′s Gabriella Rusk for a virtual cooking segment on the Weekend Morning Show.

Colorful bell peppers are stuffed with Ground Beef, tomatoes and rice. To view the full recipe, click HERE.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

4 medium red, yellow or green bell peppers

1/2 cup minced onion

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with green peppers and onions, drained

1/2 cup cooked white or brown rice

3 tablespoons tomato paste

2 teaspoons dried parsley

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Chopped fresh parsley (optional)

COOKING:

Coat a large baking dish with cooking spray; set aside. Preheat oven to 475°F. Cut tops off bell peppers; set tops aside. Using a paring knife, carefully remove the membranes and seeds from bell peppers. Arrange peppers about 2 inches apart in prepared baking dish. Place tops on empty peppers. Cover baking dish tightly with aluminum foil; bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven; cool slightly.

Meanwhile, heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, onion and garlic; cook 3 to 4 minutes, breaking beef into 1/2 inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Stir in tomatoes, rice, tomato paste, dried parsley, salt and black pepper; cook 3 to 4 minutes until heated through, stirring occasionally.

Remove pepper tops. Divide beef mixture evenly among peppers; replace tops. Bake in 475°F oven 17 to 22 minutes until instant-read thermometer inserted into center of beef mixture registers 160°F and bell peppers are tender. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

