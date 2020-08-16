Wisconsin Beef Council: Beef-Stuffed Peppers
Angie Horkan demonstrates how to make a colorful recipe using ground beef.
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:45 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a flavorful and hearty recipe to make on your grill. Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joined NBC15′s Gabriella Rusk for a virtual cooking segment on the Weekend Morning Show.
Colorful bell peppers are stuffed with Ground Beef, tomatoes and rice. To view the full recipe, click HERE.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 4 medium red, yellow or green bell peppers
- 1/2 cup minced onion
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with green peppers and onions, drained
- 1/2 cup cooked white or brown rice
- 3 tablespoons tomato paste
- 2 teaspoons dried parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- Chopped fresh parsley (optional)
COOKING:
- Coat a large baking dish with cooking spray; set aside. Preheat oven to 475°F. Cut tops off bell peppers; set tops aside. Using a paring knife, carefully remove the membranes and seeds from bell peppers. Arrange peppers about 2 inches apart in prepared baking dish. Place tops on empty peppers. Cover baking dish tightly with aluminum foil; bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven; cool slightly.
- Meanwhile, heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, onion and garlic; cook 3 to 4 minutes, breaking beef into 1/2 inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Stir in tomatoes, rice, tomato paste, dried parsley, salt and black pepper; cook 3 to 4 minutes until heated through, stirring occasionally.
- Remove pepper tops. Divide beef mixture evenly among peppers; replace tops. Bake in 475°F oven 17 to 22 minutes until instant-read thermometer inserted into center of beef mixture registers 160°F and bell peppers are tender. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
