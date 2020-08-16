Advertisement

Wisconsin Beef Council: Beef-Stuffed Peppers

Angie Horkan demonstrates how to make a colorful recipe using ground beef.
Wisconsin Beef Council shares a grilled stuffed peppers recipe.
Wisconsin Beef Council shares a grilled stuffed peppers recipe.(Wisconsin Beef Council)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a flavorful and hearty recipe to make on your grill. Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joined NBC15′s Gabriella Rusk for a virtual cooking segment on the Weekend Morning Show.

Colorful bell peppers are stuffed with Ground Beef, tomatoes and rice. To view the full recipe, click HERE.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 4 medium red, yellow or green bell peppers
  • 1/2 cup minced onion
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with green peppers and onions, drained
  • 1/2 cup cooked white or brown rice
  • 3 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 2 teaspoons dried parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Chopped fresh parsley (optional)

COOKING:

  • Coat a large baking dish with cooking spray; set aside. Preheat oven to 475°F. Cut tops off bell peppers; set tops aside. Using a paring knife, carefully remove the membranes and seeds from bell peppers. Arrange peppers about 2 inches apart in prepared baking dish. Place tops on empty peppers. Cover baking dish tightly with aluminum foil; bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven; cool slightly.
  • Meanwhile, heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, onion and garlic; cook 3 to 4 minutes, breaking beef into 1/2 inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Stir in tomatoes, rice, tomato paste, dried parsley, salt and black pepper; cook 3 to 4 minutes until heated through, stirring occasionally.
  • Remove pepper tops. Divide beef mixture evenly among peppers; replace tops. Bake in 475°F oven 17 to 22 minutes until instant-read thermometer inserted into center of beef mixture registers 160°F and bell peppers are tender. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Anisa Scott Celebration of Life to be held Aug. 22

Updated: 7 hours ago
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

News

WisDOT seeks public input for Highway Improvement Project, Baraboo

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is seeking public input on alternatives for the improvement of Wisconsin Highway 33 in Baraboo and West Baraboo.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases drop below 900 again on Saturday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to the Department of Health Services, new Wisconsin COVID-19 cases dropped below 900 for the 5th time this week.

News

Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week to be held in Sept.

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Geronimo Hospitality Group announced Friday that the first ever Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week is set to take place Sept. 8 though Sept. 13. at various restaurants throughout the city.

Latest News

Crime

Wauwatosa police arrest 2 protesters, leading to standoffs

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wauwatosa Police Department in Wisconsin arrested two protesters, setting off tense exchanges between officers and demonstrators calling for the firing of an officer.

Crime

Unity March planned for 11-year-old shooting victim, Anisa Scott

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The funeral for 11-year-old shooting victim, Anisa Scott, is set for Saturday, Aug. 22. The event is set to begin at 11 a.m at the State Capitol.

News

New Grant Co. COVID-19 testing site announced

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A new COVID-19 testing site will be available in Grant County at Hazel Green Recreation Park beginning Friday, Aug. 21. According to a news release, the testing site will be open from 10 a.m to 5:30 p.m.

News

New Milestone Democratic School set to open Sept. 3

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Milestone Democratic School announced Saturday that they will be opening this Fall, Sept. 3, and are now accepting applications. According to their website, the school is planning to start the school year with personalized remote learning. Students will still be able to meet in person with advisors, but majority of learning will be done at home.

Magnet Fishing

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Jefferson County Magnet Fishing Group Finds

Crime

MPD: Man arrested for illegally carrying a gun on Madison’s east side

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police arrested a man on Madison’s east side Friday night for illegally carrying a gun. According to a MPD incident report, police were called to the intersection East Washington Avenue and North Marquette for a man with a gun.