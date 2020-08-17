1 dead and 1 in critical condition following motorcycle crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -A man has passed and a woman remains hospitalized in critical condition after losing control of a motorcycle Saturday night, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 11 and County Truck Highway WC after they were informed of a crash with injuries. After some investigation, deputies determined the motorcycle was traveling westbound on County Truck Highway WC when the driver lost control.

Deputies say the motorcycle struck a raised curbed median and a sign. Both individuals were thrown from the motorcycle, facing life threatening injuries as a result.

Both individuals were transported to the hospital. Authorities announced that the driver, a 50-year-old man from Janesville, passed Sunday morning. The passenger, a 51-year-old woman from Janesville, remains in critical condition.

