Amazon’s fulfillment center in Beloit officially opens

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Beloit has officially opened.

The technology colossus appears to have met its promise to hire 500 full-time workers for the facility, located at 3150 Colley Road on the city’s east side.

Amazon also met its goal to open the fulfillment center before the holiday shopping season kicks off. Construction crews were permitted to continue building the monster one million square-foot building, amid statewide and local stay-at-home orders.

Amazon has said that full-time employees will start out at $15 an hour and receive benefits. The number of jobs are expected to spike during the bustling holiday shopping season.

Employees showed up for their first day of work on Sunday.

“We are thrilled to officially open our doors at our new fulfillment center in Beloit, Wisconsin,” said Amazon Beloit Site Manager Jason Berg, according to a news release. “We have an incredible staff on board, and we’re excited to be offering industry leading jobs with comprehensive benefits.”

Construction of the new facility was expected to cost $100 million.

Applying to work at the center

Anyone looking to apply can fill out an online application and select a time to be interviewed. According to Amazon, jobs will be posted on an ongoing basis at https://amazon.force.com. People wanting automated alerts when jobs are open can text “MADISONNOW” to 77088.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.