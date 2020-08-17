Dane Co. to make its largest conservation purchase ever

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. plans to spend millions of dollars to buy 160 acres of mostly cropland in an effort to reduce the risk of flooding for people who live near the Sugar River.

County officials call the $3 million purchase its largest of the year. The land falls covers areas near the Badger Mill Natural Resource Area as well as the Sugar River Natural Resource Area. It stretches for nearly 2,000 feet along Badger Mill Creek and 1,775 feet down Sugar River.

County Executive Joe Parisi traveled to the Town of Verona along with other local officials to announce the deal and thank the Rhiner family for selling the land. Despite selling the cropland, the arrangement will allow the family to remain there, and continue cropping, for two more years.

“This property will also provide recreational opportunities, including fishing and paddling, within the popular Sugar River corridor,” he said.

According to the county, in addition to guarding against flooding, the purchase will protect the water resources from further development and and create more outdoor recreational opportunities. Converting cropland into prairie will reduce water runoff and improve water quality, county officials added. They expect runoff to decrease by 70 percent, noting that the runoff affects over two million gallons of water per year.

The money for the purchase will come from the county’s Flood Risk Reduction Fund and the Dane County Conservation fund. A resolution before the County Board will still need to be approved before the deal is complete.

