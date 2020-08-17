Advertisement

Fentanyl-laced heroin likely found in running car

MPD was not able to locate the driver
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly fifty grams of what investigators suspect is fentanyl-laced heroin in a still-running car after the driver abandoned it to escape police, the Madison Police Dept. reported Monday.

According to police, an officer was patrolling near the 5300 block of High Crossing Blvd. around 10:30 p.m. Sunday after MPD received tips about a lot of short-term traffic and possible drug dealing in the area. Its incident report indicates the officer saw a Chevrolet Malibu pull into a stall near a hotel and sat there waiting, with the engine still running.

When more officers arrived, they started to approach the vehicle. At that point, the driver hopped out and walked to the back of the hotel.

A K-9 unit was called in and alerted the officers to possible drugs in the vehicle. Searching it, they found the drugs on the driver’s seat and a handgun on the passenger’s seat.

Police were not able to locate the driver. Investigators are still working to identify him.

