Fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases as testing drops below 6,000

Percent-positive drops to 7.6 percent
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second Monday in a row, fewer than 500 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wisconsin, the latest Dept of Health Services numbers show.

The reduced number of positive tests corresponds with the usual dip in total test results tallied at the beginning of the workweek. In fact, according to DHS figures, Monday’s total 5,962 tests reported are the lowest single day total since the two days following the Fourth of July.

Number of newly reported COVID-19 cases, by day, and 7-day average (last 14 days)
Number of newly reported COVID-19 cases, by day, and 7-day average (last 14 days)(Dept. of Health Services)

The drop in testing runs against an increase in testing capacity across the state. DHS numbers indicate labs in the state are now able to process 4,000 more tests than they were just four days ago and could in theory run nearly 28,000 per day.

The 455 new cases recorded in DHS’ daily tracker Monday pushed the overall total for the state to 66,196 since the outbreak began. That’s 230 fewer cases than were reported Sunday - against similar overall tests - letting the percentage of tests that came back positive fall from over 11 percent to 7.6 percent, in line with the 14-day rolling average.

Number of people with COVID-19 test results (positive or negative) and the percent positive, by day (last 14 days)
Number of people with COVID-19 test results (positive or negative) and the percent positive, by day (last 14 days)(Dept. of Health Services)

The seven-day rolling average for positive tests dipped as well, albeit by a much smaller margin, dropping from 741 to 734, DHS reports.

No new deaths were recorded, meaning the total number of people who have died from complications related to the virus remains at 1,039.

Twenty-three new patients were admitted into Wisconsin hospitals, according to DHS. Overall, 8 percent of people who have tested positive have been admitted to the hospital at some point.

