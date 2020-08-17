Advertisement

Jerry Kelly makes ace on his way to winning 1st senior major

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Jerry Kelly made a special memory out of his first major on the PGA Tour Champions.

Leading by one shot, Kelly made a hole-in-one on the 12th hole at Firestone. His lead was up to three shots over Scott Parel, and Kelly was on his way to victory in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.

Kelly made a double bogey on the 18th hole, but by then it didn’t matter. He still shot 69 to win by two.

The victory was his first this year and seventh on the 50-and-older circuit. The win gets him in The Players Championship next year.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Golf

Ryder Cup in Wisconsin postponed until 2021

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The PGA of America says the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin has been pushed back to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Golf

Stricker makes record debut and wins US Senior Open

Updated: Jun. 30, 2019 at 9:36 PM CDT
Steve Stricker made his U.S. Senior Open debut one for the record book with a 6-shot victory

Golf

Golfing with Charlie: Coachman’s Golf Resort

Updated: Jun. 29, 2019 at 6:45 AM CDT
|
By NBC15 Staff
Chief Meteorologist Charlie Shortino takes us to Coachman’s Golf Resort and golfs a hole with a NBC15 viewer.

Golf

Jocko goes to George Chryst Golf Classic

Updated: Jun. 28, 2019 at 9:58 PM CDT
NBC15 Sports Director Mike Jacques went to the George Chryst Golf Classic at University Ridge.

Latest News

Golf

Madison's Jerry Kelly wins 2019 AmFam Championship

Updated: Jun. 23, 2019 at 3:24 PM CDT
|
By NBC15 Staff
Madison native Jerry Kelly won the 2019 American Family Insurance Championship.

Golf

Golf Tip: Lake Wisconsin Country Club

Updated: Jun. 22, 2019 at 6:13 AM CDT
|
By NBC15 Staff
A golf expert at the Lake Wisconsin Country Club has a tip that may just improve your golf game.

Golf

Golfing with Charlie: Lake Wisconsin Country Club

Updated: Jun. 22, 2019 at 6:12 AM CDT
|
By NBC15 Staff
Chief Meteorologist Charlie Shortino takes us to Lake Wisconsin Country Club and golfs a hole with a NBC15 viewer.

Golf

Jocko golfs in Pro-Am

Updated: Jun. 19, 2019 at 7:43 PM CDT
NBC15 Sports Director Mike Jacques golfed in the American Family Insurance Pro-Am at University Ridge on Wednesday.

Golf

Golf Tip: Beaver Dam Country Club

Updated: Jun. 15, 2019 at 6:15 AM CDT
|
By NBC15 Staff
A golf expert at the Beaver Dam Country Club has a tip that may just improve your golf game.

Golf

Golf Tip: Edelweiss Chalet Country Club

Updated: Jun. 15, 2019 at 6:14 AM CDT
|
By NBC15 Staff
A golf expert at the Edelweiss Chalet Country Club has a tip that may just improve your golf game.