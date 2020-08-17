Advertisement

Mail slowdown raises concerns over absentee ballots in November

The Wisconsin Elections Commission does not expect major issues as long as voters act early.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A national slowdown in mail has raised concerns that absentee ballots this November will not be delivered in time to be counted.

However, a Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesperson said they do not expect major issues as long as voters act early.

“The law in Wisconsin says you can request an absentee up until the Thursday before the election, but we have known for years that that is not enough time. We know that it can take up to a week for a ballot or any piece of mail to get from point A to point B,” said Reid Magney, WEC spokesperson.

As long as voters send in their completed ballots at least a week in advance, they should not run into any major problems, Magney said.

However, not everyone feels the same way. On Monday afternoon, several people filed a lawsuit in New York against President Donald Trump and the U.S. Postal Service.

The lawsuit alleges that President Trump and the U.S. postmaster general are trying to stop the postal service from reliably delivering election mail on time. Plaintiffs want a court order to make sure the postal service has enough funding ahead of this November’s election.

The postal service declined NBC15′s request for an interview, but they have repeatedly released a statement to NBC15 stating money will not impact their ability to deliver election mail in a timely fashion.

The statement said in part, “The Postal Service is committed to delivering Election Mail in a timely manner. We employ a robust and proven process to ensure proper handling of all Election Mail, including ballots. This includes close coordination and partnerships with election officials at the local and state levels.”

The statement also echoed the WEC’s advice to send in ballots at least a week before the deadline.

Magney said the WEC has been meeting with the post office regularly, and the postal service has been responsive.

“The post office has set up meetings, specifically to talk to local election officials local, you know, county and municipal clerks, to find out what their concerns are and to address these issues,” he said.

There are other options for voters who are still concerned about the mail slowdown. Voters can drop absentee ballots off at their clerk’s office or other drop off sites. Voters should check with their local clerk to find out where ballots will be accepted.

