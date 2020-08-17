Advertisement

Man accused of dropping pants at Madison park

The 60-year-old is a registered sex offender, MPD noted.
David Beaugrand
David Beaugrand(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A registered sex offender is back behind bars after he allegedly dropped his pants Friday night at Hiestand Park.

According to the Madison Police Dept., David D. Beaugrand was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct.

MPD’s incident report indicates children were at the park, in the 4300 block of Milwaukee St., around 7:30 p.m. when the 60-year-old Beaugrand exposed himself.

After the incident, officers were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody.

