Advertisement

Man arrested after Madison hatchet attack

Police say an argument about a possible theft led to the altercation between the two men
.
.(AP)
By Allie Purser
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man has been arrested after hitting another man in the head with a hatchet on Madison’s north side.

According to the Madison Police Department, just after midnight officers were called to Roth Street after a report that someone had been hit by a hatchet. When they got to the scene, they found both people involved.

Police believe an argument about a possible theft led a 53-year-old man to hit a 42-year-old man with the back end of a hatchet. The injured man was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released, while the other man was arrested and tentatively charged with substantial battery.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police investigating shooting on Madison’s north side

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Officers say a man showed up on someone's doorstep saying he was shot Sunday night near Warner Park.

News

Parents, social workers provide aid to MMSD familie

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center hosts virtual Pride festival

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Organization leaders hold unity event at Penn Park to address recent gun violence in Madison

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

Virtual Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

’It feels like I’m in a third world nation’: Pleas of help come from Cedar Rapids complex

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Organization leaders hold unity event to address recent gun violence in Madison

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Organization leaders hold unity event at Penn Park to address recent gun violence in Madison

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Community leaders are searching for solutions following a string of gun violence in Madison.

Politics

Virtual Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza and Caroline Peterson
NBC15 sat down with DNC delegates from right here in Wisconsin on what they are expecting as they witness history from their living room.

News

Overnight ramp closures scheduled for I-39/90 northbound ramp to US 12/18

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
One lane of I-39/90 northbound will be closed from 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, prior to the County AB overpass south of Madison, says the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.