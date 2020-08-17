MFD: Young child playing with key fob likely caused CO alarm to go off

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A carbon monoxide detector went off in the middle of the night Monday after the exhaust from a running car filled the garage with the deadly gas.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., a young child is likely to blame for the incident. Investigators believe the kid was playing with a key fob and accidentally started the car.

The family called 911 around 1 a.m. after the alarm sounded. When firefighters arrived at the home in the 6800 block of Tottenham Road, they tested CO levels at the front door and found they had already reached 35 parts per million and were still rising rapidly. When they got to the garage, CO levels registered 365 ppm.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Board, people the health effects of CO are dependent upon an individual’s health and most people will begin showing symptoms once levels reach 70 ppm. At 150-200 ppm - approximately half of what it was in the garage - disorientation, unconsciousness, or death are possible.

The family was still in the home when firefighters got there, so they evacuated them and then began opening up the home and set up a fan to help clear the gas. Based on what family members told them, investigators say the child was playing with the fob and likely started the vehicle using its remote start capability.

Carbon monoxide was also detected in their neighbors’ homes so firefighters took steps to ventilate their homes as well.

