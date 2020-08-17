Advertisement

MFD: Young child playing with key fob likely caused CO alarm to go off

Investigators believe the child may have accidentally started the car.
(KMVT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A carbon monoxide detector went off in the middle of the night Monday after the exhaust from a running car filled the garage with the deadly gas.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., a young child is likely to blame for the incident. Investigators believe the kid was playing with a key fob and accidentally started the car.

The family called 911 around 1 a.m. after the alarm sounded. When firefighters arrived at the home in the 6800 block of Tottenham Road, they tested CO levels at the front door and found they had already reached 35 parts per million and were still rising rapidly. When they got to the garage, CO levels registered 365 ppm.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Board, people the health effects of CO are dependent upon an individual’s health and most people will begin showing symptoms once levels reach 70 ppm. At 150-200 ppm - approximately half of what it was in the garage - disorientation, unconsciousness, or death are possible.

The family was still in the home when firefighters got there, so they evacuated them and then began opening up the home and set up a fan to help clear the gas. Based on what family members told them, investigators say the child was playing with the fob and likely started the vehicle using its remote start capability.

Carbon monoxide was also detected in their neighbors’ homes so firefighters took steps to ventilate their homes as well.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Environment

Dane Co. to make its largest conservation purchase ever

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Dane Co. plans to spend millions of dollars to buy 160 acres of mostly croplands in an effort to reduce the risk of flooding for people who live near the Sugar River.

Coronavirus

UW Whitewater Children’s Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
An employee of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Children’s Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Wisconsin man arrested with crocodile, snakes, frogs in Appleton home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Appleton Police Department removed several animals including reptiles from a home on the south side of the city following multiple calls for service.

Local

Name released of Janesville man killed in motorcycle crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Dept. released the name of the motorcycle rider killed in a weekend crash that also left his passenger in critical condition.

Latest News

News

Man arrested after Madison hatchet attack

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Police say an argument about a possible theft led to the altercation between the two men on the north side.

Back To School

Sun Prairie Schools annual school supply drive

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amelia Jones
'Stuff the Bus' looks a lot different this year with individual school supply boxes purchased instead of collecting physical donations. Each student receives a box and backpack.

News

Police investigating shooting on Madison’s north side

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Officers say a man showed up on someone's doorstep saying he was shot Sunday night near Warner Park.

News

Parents, social workers provide aid to MMSD familie

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center hosts virtual Pride festival

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Organization leaders hold unity event at Penn Park to address recent gun violence in Madison

Updated: 15 hours ago