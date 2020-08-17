Advertisement

NCAA will make decision on start of college basketball season by mid-September

"Mid-September will be just the fire milestone for many important decisions pertaining to the regular season"
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh. Imagine an NCAA Tournament with no fans in the arenas. What normally would be thought an impossibility isn't so far-fetched as the United States and the rest of the world attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By George Balekji
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Big Ten fans still cope with the conference’s decision to cancel the fall sports season in 2020, now the attention shifts to the college basketball season, which is scheduled to start on November 10.

In a statement issued by NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball, Dan Gavitt, the Division I Basketball Oversight Committee will make a decision on whether to start the 2020-2021 college basketball season on time, or with a short-term delay by mid-September.

“In the coming weeks, the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Oversight Committees will take the lead with me in a collaborative process of finalizing any recommendations for consideration by the NCAA Division I Council for the start of the college basketball season.”

“By mid-September, we will provide direction about whether the season and practice start on time or a short-term delay is necessitated by the ongoing pandemic.”

Gavitt recognized that mid-September’s decision may just be the first of many made for whether college basketball can happen this winter or not.

“We recognize that we are living and operating in an uncertain time, and it is likely that mid-September will be just the first milestone for many important decisions pertaining to the regular season and the NCAA basketball championships.” said Gavitt.

“While circumstances may warrant flexibility resulting in a different and perhaps imperfect season, the ultimate goal is to safely provide student-athletes and teams with a great college basketball experience.”

Wisconsin men’s basketball is coming off a 21-10 season last winter where they earned a share of the Big Ten regular season championship. The Badgers momentum leading into the postseason was cutoff by the COVID-19 pandemic when the Big Ten tournament and then all NCAA championships were cancelled in March.

The Badgers return five of their top seven scorers from last season and will be lead by five seniors in D’Mitrik Trice, Aleem Ford, Micah Potter, Brad Davison and Nate Reuevers.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

