Newlyweds donate dinner from reception canceled because of COVID-19 to Cleveland homeless shelter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A newlywed couple donated the meals from their wedding reception that was canceled due to the coronavirus to a Northeast Ohio homeless shelter.

Bride Melanie and groom Tyler visited The City Mission Laura’s Home, outfitted in their wedding gown and tuxedo, to deliver and serve the food and dessert over the weekend to families in need.

Laura’s Home, on Puritas Avenue in Cleveland, primarily benefits women and children in need of shelter and services.

These newlyweds are here to make your day! When Melanie and Tyler's formal wedding reception was canceled due to... Posted by The City Mission on Saturday, 15 August 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.