OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center hosts virtual Pride festival

The second annual Magic Festival was streamed online Sunday afternoon.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s second annual Pride festival kicked off Sunday afternoon, hosted by the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. This year, the Magic Festival was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dana Pellebon, OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center board member and Magic Festival chair, said not being able gather this year is sad, but going online has its own sense of excitement.

“So while we are unable to create a physical community this year and that is very much a loss, we have the opportunity to reach so many more people,” Pellebon explained.

The five hour festival was streamed online and featured performances, music and a virtual vendor space for people to explore. The festival also emphasized the importance of supporting LGBTQ+ community members of color.

Pellebon said even though the event is virtual, she still hopes it will create a sense of acceptance and community.

Reflecting on the 2019 festival, Pellebon said, “There were a lot of young ones that would come up to me, to the performers, and were filled with joy and pride and seeing themselves on stage and knowing that there was a community of people that would love them for who they were. That to me is the most important part of pride is letting people know, we’re here, we’re queer, we’re not going away.”

Pellebon said the festival is also one of the year’s biggest fundraisers for OutReach, and members are asking for donations.

To see the festival or donate, visit OutReach’s website.

