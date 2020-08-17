Overnight ramp closures scheduled for I-39/90 northbound ramp to US 12/18

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Overnight ramp closures and lane closures are scheduled for I-39/90, says the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

One lane of I-39/90 northbound will be closed from 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, prior to the County AB overpass south of Madison.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and expect delays, especially during the evening rush hour.

Between Aug. 17 and Aug. 19, The I-39/90 northbound ramp to US 12/18 westbound, or Exit 142 A, in Madison will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Construction crews are planning to complete some concrete patching repairs associated with the I-39/90 and Beltline interchange project.

Motorists are instructed in the news release to follow signage and exit the northbound Interstate to US 12/18 eastbound, or Exit 142 B, and turn around at the County North interchange, or Exit 272.

