Police investigating shooting on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating a shooting on Madison’s north side.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded to Carioca Lane just before 11 p.m. for multiple reports of gunshots. Once they got to the area near Warner Park, police got another call of a man shot on Sheridan Avenue a few blocks away.

The caller told officers the man came to their doorstep and said he had been shot. The 36-year-old was taken to a hospital and was treated for a gunshot wouns. He is expected to be okay.

Police are continuing to investigate and shared that the shooter is still at large.

