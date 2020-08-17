Advertisement

Real estate agent finds bullet holes in vacant, Middleton home

A Middleton Police officer described it as another sign of a disturbing trend
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Dept. is investigating after a real estate agent discovered bullet holes this weekend inside a vacant home.

In a statement describing the incident, Middleton police Capt. Travis Kakuske called it another sign of a “disturbing trend” in Dane County of increased reports of gunfire in the area.

“Just in the past two weeks, our department has received three credible reports of gunshots being heard, when we typically may see that number in an entire year,” he said.

This latest report came after the real agent spotted the bullet holes Sunday in interior walls at the home, in the 4100 block of Redtail Pass, adjacent to Highway Q.

Investigators determined the four shots came from outside the home; three went into the home, while the third ended up piercing a wood deck post. They suspect the incident was related to another one earlier this month when four shots were heard not far way, along Highway Q.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call the Middleton Police Dept. at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppersata 608-266-6014, or to leave a tip at P3TIPS.com.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Units respond to structure fire in Portage

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Columbia County dispatch confirms units are responding to a structure fire at 224 W Albert St. Dispatch was notified of the fire at 4:59 p.m. Monday.

Education

Study: UW-Madison is 32nd best school in the world

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The UW-Madison is the 32nd best university in the world, a new study found.

News

Covid-19 vaccines reach final testing phase nation-wide

Updated: 33 minutes ago

National

Newlyweds donate dinner from reception canceled because of COVID-19 to Cleveland homeless shelter

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WOIO
A newlywed couple donated the meals from their wedding reception that was canceled due to the coronavirus to a Northeast Ohio homeless shelter.

National

Family: Ark. athlete who collapsed during football practice has died

Updated: 46 minutes ago
A Piggott High School junior who suffered extreme heat stroke during football practice earlier this week has died.

Latest News

News

$1M bond set for man accused of shooting Kenosha officer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bond is set at $1 million for a man accused of trying to kill a Kenosha police officer.

Crime

Fentanyl-laced heroin likely found in running car

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Nearly fifty grams of what investigators suspect is fentanyl-laced heroin in a still-running car after the driver abandoned it to escape police, the Madison Police Dept. reported.

Politics

President Trump campaigns in Oshkosh Monday afternoon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
President Donald Trump will visit Oshkosh as the Democrats open their mostly-virtual national convention in Milwaukee on Monday.

Politics

Wisconsin Democrats lay blame on Trump as DNC convention kicks off

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WMTV Staff
Wisconsin Democrats have marked the start of the Democratic National Convention by blaming President Donald Trump for botching the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Amazon’s fulfillment center in Beloit officially opens

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Beloit has officially opened.