Real estate agent finds bullet holes in vacant, Middleton home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Dept. is investigating after a real estate agent discovered bullet holes this weekend inside a vacant home.

In a statement describing the incident, Middleton police Capt. Travis Kakuske called it another sign of a “disturbing trend” in Dane County of increased reports of gunfire in the area.

“Just in the past two weeks, our department has received three credible reports of gunshots being heard, when we typically may see that number in an entire year,” he said.

This latest report came after the real agent spotted the bullet holes Sunday in interior walls at the home, in the 4100 block of Redtail Pass, adjacent to Highway Q.

Investigators determined the four shots came from outside the home; three went into the home, while the third ended up piercing a wood deck post. They suspect the incident was related to another one earlier this month when four shots were heard not far way, along Highway Q.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call the Middleton Police Dept. at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppersata 608-266-6014, or to leave a tip at P3TIPS.com.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.