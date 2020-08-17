Advertisement

Refreshingly cool night ahead

Temperatures will drop into the 50s area wide Monday night
Low Temperatures Monday Night
Low Temperatures Monday Night(WMTV NBC15)
By James Parish
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This stretch of nice summer weather is long from over! Expect more pleasantly warm afternoons, refreshingly cool nights and dry weather through at least midweek. Temperatures and our humidity levels will slowly start to climb as we wrap up the workweek, but no oppressive heat or humidity is in the forecast. We’ll probably have to wait until the weekend for our next chance of rain.

This evening looks great to get outside and go for a walk or run. Expect a mostly clear sky and temperatures to drop through the 70s and into the 60s.

Tonight will be refreshingly cool! Temperatures will tumble into the 50s overnight. A few places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin could drop in the upper 40s by Tuesday morning. With temperatures this cool, you probably want to turn off the A/C tonight and crack open your winds. Tonight is also going to be mostly clear and quiet. Watch out for patchy fog that could develop late tonight into Tuesday morning.

Low Temperatures Monday Night
Low Temperatures Monday Night(WMTV NBC15)

A ‘Get Outside Alert’ will likely need to be issued for Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday could wind up being the pick day of the week. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s, which is near or just below average for this time of year. Plus, dew point temperatures will only be in the low to mid 50s, so it’s going to feel very comfortable outside. There will also be no shortage of sunshine on Tuesday. If you can, try to get outside and enjoy the nice weather.

Tuesday's Forecast
Tuesday's Forecast(WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures will slowly warm the rest of the workweek. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows will be near or just above 60 degrees Wednesday through Friday. Dry conditions will likely continue through the end of the workweek. Most places won’t see a drop of rain through Friday.

Upcoming Rain & Sun Chances
Upcoming Rain & Sun Chances(WMTV NBC15)

Our next best chance of rain will come this weekend. Low rain and storm chances will return on Saturday. Slight rain chances could linger into Sunday. This weekend will not be a washout, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans. We’ll continue to fine tune the weekend forecast over the next couple of days.

