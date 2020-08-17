Several COVID-19 vaccines enter final stages of testing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several COVID-19 vaccines have made it to the third and final phase for approval.

According to medical professionals at UW Health, there are three phases, nation-wide that any vaccine must go through to be approved.

The first phase tests for any major side effects on humans. The second helps doctors understand the correct dosage and how effective it is.

In this last step of human trials, thousands of people will receive the vaccine. Medical professionals will monitor them to make sure the product works and is safe.

“Usually, it can take years to do these phase three trials where you get enough people to volunteer to get the medication and the vaccine to prove that it’s effective,” Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health, Chief Quality Officer said. “But with COVID-19 it’s different, because there’s such a demand for a COVID-19 vaccine, so what we’re hearing is that it’s not hard to find large numbers of volunteers who are willing to get the vaccine.”

Dr. Pothof said all phase three vaccines, nationally and locally are being mass-produced.

"What we're hoping for, when we do the phase three trial, in the meantime, we're producing that vaccine in huge quantities so that if one of those is successful, we don't have to wait for another three four five, six months, we don't have to wait, we'll have that vaccine immediately available and ready to start immunizations," Dr. Pothof said.

Pothof said there could be a COVID-19 vaccine by early 2021.

