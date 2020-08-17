Study: UW-Madison is 32nd best school in the world

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW-Madison is the 32nd best university in the world, a new study found.

According to the study released by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy on Saturday, the UW-Madison came in at 32 out of the top 50 universities.

UW-Madison also appears to rank 19th best in the United States, and third best within Big Ten schools, after University of Michigan and Northwestern University.

There were no surprises at the top of the study’s list. Coming in at number one is Harvard University, followed by Stanford, Cambridge (in the UK), MIT, University of California - Berkeley, Princeton and Columbia.

UW-Madison ranked 27 in the study last year.

